Forward Michael Olise doubtful with a foot injury as Crystal Palace host Leeds

Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise is a doubt for Monday’s home match with Leeds.

The France Under-21 international was forced off during the midweek loss to Newcastle with a reoccurrence of his recent foot injury and will be assessed over the weekend.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira should have captain Luka Milivojevic back in contention after a hamstring issue but right-back Nathan Ferguson remains a long-term absentee with the same injury.

Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his kneecap in training.

Kalvin Phillips will make his first start since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury sustained in early December.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has no other new injury concerns, but striker Patrick Bamford (foot) and Junior Firpo (knee) remain unavailable and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) will not feature again this season.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh, Bate.