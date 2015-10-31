Foster close to WBA return - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis revealed number one goalkeeper Ben Foster is edging closer to a return from a knee injury.

Foster suffered a setback in his comeback from a damaged cruciate knee ligament injury that has sidelined him since March, with Pulis initially ruling out the Englishman until Christmas.

However, Pulis now believes the 32-year-old international could return by the end of November.

"Ben is hopefully on the grass next week, that's getting closer for us," said Pulis, ahead of Saturday's Premier League hosting of Leicester City.

"I don't think people have mentioned it as often as they could have, in respect to missing such an influential player - and an influential player in the dressing room as well.

"It's been a little bit of a setback but the lads have coped very well with it."