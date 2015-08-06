Four more years for Howson at Norwich

Jonny Howson has committed himself to Norwich City, signing a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.

Midfielder Howson's previous deal had two seasons to run, but Norwich have moved swiftly to tie one of their longest-serving players down.

Since moving to Carrow Road from Leeds United in 2012, Howson has made 110 appearances, and the 27-year-old is eager to hit the ground running, having helped Norwich to play-off glory in the Championship last term.

He told the club's official website: "I'm really pleased, especially after last season going so well.

"Since the manager has come in everyone knows how well we've done, and I'm excited to remain a part of that. That's not to say it's going to be simple, because you always have to keep working hard.

"If everyone does that then I'm sure we'll have a good season. We had the highs of last year, but as soon as we came in during pre-season it was about getting underway again.

"We're all really looking forward to it, as I'm sure everyone associated with the club is. It's a very difficult league so we've got to all pull in the same direction and hopefully we can get off to a good start against Crystal Palace [this weekend]."