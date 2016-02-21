Four sent off in Trabzonspor's loss to Galatasaray

Trabzonspor finished Sunday's last-gasp 2-1 Turkish Super Lig loss at Galatasaray with just seven men, as Salih Dursun was dismissed for showing the referee a red card in a dramatic encounter.

Things had started brightly for the visitors, who led at the break courtesy of Erkan Zengin's spot-kick, but things took a turn for the worse around the hour mark.

Ozer Hurmaci picked up a second yellow card and Hami Mandirali's side suffered a further blow when Lukas Podolski levelled matters.

Aykut Demir was next to be given his marching orders, but there was further controversy to follow as Luis Pedro Cavanda saw red after bringing Umut Bulut down in the box to concede a penalty, at which point referee Deniz Ates Bitnel dropped his red card.

Trabzonspor's Salih Dursun picked it up and brandished it in the direction of the official, who promptly sent him off as well.

Amid the mayhem, home skipper Selcuk Inan kept his nerve to slot home the penalty in the 89th minute and secure a victory that keeps his side in touch with the top four.