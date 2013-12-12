The FourFourTwo Preview: Cardiff vs West Brom

The Welsh side are without a win in their last five top-flight games and have secured only one victory in nine.

Malky Mackay saw his charges slump to a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend and a lack of goals has been a problem, as they have failed to score in their last three outings.

As a result, Cardiff find themselves down in 16th place and just a point better off than West Ham, Fulham and Palace below them.

Peter Odemwingie can expect a hostile reception from Albion fans if the Nigerian striker is given the nod to face his former side in the first Premier League encounter between the two clubs.

Goalkeeper David Marshall is confident Cardiff can start climbing the table, starting with a win against Steve Clarke's side.

He told Wales Online: "On our day we can beat anybody at home.

"The camaraderie in our dressing room was a key factor when we were promoted last season and that is still there."

Mackay has doubts over defender Andrew Taylor (knock) and striker Craig Bellamy (hamstring).

Albion are also in need of a win after being consigned to three consecutive defeats and winning just one of their last nine in the Premier League.

Scott Sinclair has not featured for the last 10 weeks due to a hamstring injury, but the on-loan winger is hopeful of returning at Cardiff.

And the former Swansea man is confident Albion will soon get back on track.

"You never know who will beat who in the Premier League - it's very competitive." he told the club's official website.

"I'm sure the team and the form will pick up. We have a good head coach, who is trusted, and we need to kick on.

"It's about getting results - but in the Premier League you cannot all do that. We're confident in the team we've got to keep picking up points."

West Brom keeper Ben Foster (foot) is not ready to return and striker Nicolas Anelka (groin) is a doubt.