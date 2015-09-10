Fournier backs Lacazette to find Lyon form

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier is backing Alexandre Lacazette to come through an early-season slump and rediscover his top form.

France striker Lacazette won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award last season after scoring an impressive 27 league goals, form that saw him linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal during the transfer window.

However, he has failed to hit the target in his first three matches of this campaign and has been struggling with a back injury that kept him out of the 4-0 win at Caen before the international break.

Fournier, though, is sure that Lacazette can handle the expectation on his shoulders.

"If we want to have a good season, our key players, including Alex, will need to step up," Fournier said.

"He's not at 100 per cent yet, but he'll get there with a bit of time.

"His mental strength? I'm not worried about Lacazette. He's a big boy and he's beginning to understand what the demands of high-level football are like."

Lyon return to Ligue 1 action at home to Lille on Saturday.