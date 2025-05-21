Tottenham in talks with 'the new Desire Doue': report'

As Tottenham prepare for one of the biggest games in their recent history work is being done behind the scenes to ensue the events of this season aren't repeated.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have lost 21 Premier League games this term and sit 17th, in the Premier League, with 41 points the maximum they can make this season.

Whilst they have been on the wrong end of luck when it comes to injuries, several first-team players have significantly underperformed, and it needs to be addressed heading into the next campaign.

Tottenham join Nottingham Forest in battle for 'next Desire Doue'

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has seen his side lose more often than not this season

Whilst Tottenham have scored plenty of goals, it would be generous to say that their attackers have been in outstanding form.

Brennan Johnson is their top scorer across all competitons with 17 goals, whilst last summers big money signing Dominic Solanke has managed to find the net just 15 times. Reinforcements are needed should they wish to take a crack at the Champions League places next season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke

Movement is already being made, with French outlet L'Equipe reporting that they have made a move for Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche broke into the Monaco first team in the 2023/24 season and established himself this season, playing 32 times in the league, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Tottenham have reportedly joined Nottingham Forest in active discussions over the player, after Manchester City and Liverpool both made enquiries over the player

PSG sniffed around the attacker last season, ultimately making a move for Desire Doue, and are rumoured to be interested in making a move again this time.

Maghnes Akliouche playing for Monaco

His current market value stands at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, while Monaco are asking for €60 million to make a move possible.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, back up in attacking options is much needed for Tottenham. The drop off in form this season from Heung-min Son has been quite alarming this season, and James Maddison's fitness problems call for higher quality depth and Akliouche could provide that.