Fournier lauds Lyon goalkeeper Lopes

Lyon and defending champions PSG shared the spoils via a 1-1 draw at Stade de Gerland after the visitors eventually breached Lopes in the second half.

With Lyon leading 1-0 thanks to Clinton N'Jie's 31st-minute strike and Lopes continuing to thwart PSG in their efforts for an equaliser, Fournier's men appeared on track for maximum points.

But PSG managed to restore parity 21 minutes from time through Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who converted a spot-kick at the second time of asking after Lopes crept off his line.

Lopes, who helped preserve Lyon's two-point buffer ahead of Marseille and PSG, was showered in praise by Fournier afterwards.

"Overall it was a good point for us because Paris dominated the match," Fournier said.

"We struggled to win back possession and when we had it, we lost it quickly. But we showed other virtues. We worked hard.

"And we were also lucky enough to have an excellent goalkeeper that kept us in the match...Paris' goal sparked us back into life a little. We gave it more of a go.

"We endured 20 difficult minutes after the restart. They had chances and Anthony showed what he's capable of."