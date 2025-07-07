Manchester United in offer for Brazilian goalkeeper, amid release clause 'drama': report
Andre Onana's time at Manchester United may be up as the club weigh up Brazilian shot-stopper
Andre Onana has struggled in net for Manchester United since he arrived.
The goalkeeper has made eight errors leading to goals in his two seasons at the club, with much criticism levelled at his ability.
Ruben Amorim continually backed his goalkeeper, but he may be looking elsewhere this summer in order to improve the Manchester United goalkeeping department.
Manchester United eye up Brazilian goalkeeper, release clause situation unclear
For several games towards the end of the season Onana was dropped by Amorim, not making the matchday squad in four of the last seven games.
He managed to keep nine clean sheets in his 34 appearances, but shipped 44 goals as the Red Devils recorded their worst ever Premier League finish in 15th.
Now, it appears Manchester United are looking for a new 'keeper.
Brazilian newspaper Meia Hora are reporting they will make a move for Botafogo's 29-year-old goalkeeper John, who recently impressed at the Club World Cup, keeping a clean sheet against PSG in the group stages.
They suggest he has a release clause of just $8 million (£5.8m/€6.8m), however, this is disputed by FogaoNet journalist Thiago Franklin, who insists the figure is “much higher”.
There is the prospect of some drama arising regarding that figure, so it's probably in Man United's best interest to begin negotiations as quickly as possible. His market value is €8m according to Transfermarkt.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, it may be time for Manchester United to move on from Onana. He has failed to impress in two seasons now, and it may be best for both parties, considering his impressive form before moving to England.
However, a move for John may not be the way forward. The club are looking to make amends for one of the worst seasons in their history and whilst a move may not see a significant outlay of funds, it doesn't seem like one for the long-term.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
