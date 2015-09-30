Fowler: Sturridge a true goalscorer

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes Daniel Sturridge will always score goals when he is fit and expects the 26-year-old to feel "unstoppable" following his double against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Sturridge recently made his comeback after hip surgery and has immediately become a key figure for manager Brendan Rodgers again.

"He’s a player that, given a few games, will score goals. He's a goalscorer," Fowler told the official Liverpool website.

"We want Daniel to score goals, we want him to do well and we want Liverpool to win.

"To use another cliche, it doesn't matter who scores the goals as long as we are winning - that's very apt. But if Daniel is playing and he's fit he will score goals.

"As a player if you've scored in your last game you will think you will go into your next game and are going to score.

"He won't want to be rested and he will be looking forward to it and looking forward to getting his boots on, you always are once you score because you feel unstoppable."

Sturridge netted 21 times in 29 Premier League appearances in 2013-14, but injuries restricted him to just seven top-flight starts and four goals last season.