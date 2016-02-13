Fractured ankle sidelines Badstuber for three months

Injury-plagued Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber could be out for the rest of the season after fracturing his ankle in training on Saturday.

Badstuber has already undergone surgery on the injury and is expected to be ruled out of action for the next three months.

The Germany international's career has been blighted by a series of injury problems, with the 26-year-old having suffered cruciate ligament damage on two occasions.

Badstuber only returned from a thigh tear which kept him out for more than six months last November, and the news is another bitter blow for the centre-back.