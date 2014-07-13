Fred 'finished' with international football

Brazil's tournament in ended in dismal fashion on Saturday as they were defeated 3-0 by Netherlands in the third-place play-off in Brasilia.

That defeat came just four days after the hosts suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final loss to Germany.

Fred, who won his first of 39 international caps in 2005, was unconvincing in his performances throughout the tournament, scoring just one goal, and has come in for criticism from all quarters.

The Fluminense striker was booed during the hammering by Germany and, while the 30-year-old believes the entire team should take the blame, he has decided to end his career with the national side.

"For me, the Selecao is finished," Fred told the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper.

"The disappointment is great for everyone. We all failed, and we are all responsible, the players and all the coaching staff. You cannot pick one or two to blame for the failure of Brazil.

"I take my share [of the blame]. I wanted to do more. I was not hurt or have any physical problems. But again I say it is the fault of everyone."