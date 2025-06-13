"After many intense and emotional years in professional football, I have made a difficult decision to retire this summer," German legend hangs up boots at just 31

Melanie Leupolz has decided to hang up her boots

German international Melanie Leupolz has announced she is retiring from professional football at the age of 31.

The Real Madrid midfielder has suffered with two injuries this season, which is thought to have been a contributing factor in her decision.

The star, who gave birth to her first child in 2022, was not included in Germany's Euros squad when it was announced on Thursday.

Melanie Leupolz: "It hasn't been an easy decision"

Melanie Leupolz was a part of the 2023 World Cup squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leupolz, who is a Chelsea legend after playing for the club for four years and winning nine trophies in that time, confirmed the news on social media.

She said: “After many intense and emotional years in professional football, I have made a difficult decision to retire this summer.



“It hasn’t been an easy decision.

“Football has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I fell in love with the game when I was a little girl and it soon became my passion.

“I’ve had the privilege to play at the highest level for many years, representing amazing clubs alongside my country, winning many titles, creating unforgettable memories and meeting incredible people along the way."

Leupolz also won two Frauen Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich in her club career.

Melanie Leupolz also won the Algarve Cup with Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

On an international stage, she won her first senior cap in 2013 and amassed over 75 caps for Germany.

She won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics and lifted the 2013 Euros trophy with her country.

Congratulatory messages from around the footballing world poured in on her announcement video.

Former Chelsea teammate Pernille Harder said: "What a fantastic career you have had Melly. You can be so proud of the player and person you have been through out all the success you’ve had! It was a pleasure to be playing alongside you."

Another ex-Blues teammate Sam Kerr wrote: "Honour to have played with you Melly! Enjoy retirement x".

And Germany teammate Kathrin Hendrich said: "Thanks for the great time. You can be so proud of yourself".