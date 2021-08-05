Free season tickets up for grabs for Motherwell fans

Motherwell have invited supporters to apply for free season tickets after fans donated more than £60,000 to help unemployed and low-income people in Lanarkshire.

The club will match the donations, which came when season ticket holders refused to claim refunds for missing out on attending matches last term.

With Fir Park season tickets for a parent and child available from £350, hundreds of low-income families are set to benefit from the initiative.

A club statement read: “We want to give something back to those in our area who want to get to the football, and help them share in the community spirit and friendship that being part of our club brings.

“To do that, we are giving free season tickets to unemployed and low-income people in our area.

“We want everyone to feel able to be part of our club, and remove the financial barrier to entry where possible.

“Our fans have raised over £60,000 towards our Well In initiative to help us give out tickets. As a club, we’ve matched that amount to get as many tickets into people’s hands.

“After you apply, we’ll get back to you shortly with details on your ticket. We can’t wait to welcome you to Fir Park.”

An application form is available on the club’s website.