'Manchester United offered more money to buy me, and offered a player. Daniel Levy didn't want to sell me to a rival, but my heart was set anyway' Gareth Bale explains why proposed Manchester United transfer never happened

Gareth Bale was one of the best players in the world and much in demand in the summer of 2013, but Real Madrid won the battle for his signature

Gareth Bale made a huge-money move to Real Madrid in 2013
Gareth Bale had an offer on the table from Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale has acknowledged he had the option to join Manchester United back in 2013 - but that a combination of listening to his heart and a gentleman's agreement with then-Spurs chairman Daniel Levy meant he joined Real Madrid instead.

The Welsh icon had been the subject of transfer speculation throughout that summer before ultimately making the move to the Bernabeu for a world record €100.8m (£85.1m) transfer fee late in the window.

Gareth Bale's 'gentleman's agreement' with Daniel Levy put kibosh on Manchester United move

Gareth Bale on his unveiling at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale cost a then-world record transfer fee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a player of Bale's ability from Tottenham would have been a major coup for United, who instead signed Marouane Fellaini from Everton, followed by Juan Mata from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Bale admits that United never really had any chance of securing his signature at the time, however.

David Moyes at Manchester United in 2013

David Moyes had just taken over at Manchester United in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Stick to Football, Bale said: "United and Madrid were the two. I spoke with David Moyes - I didn't speak to Ed Woodward, maybe my agent did, I don't know.

"But my heart was set on Madrid anyway. I had something in place with Daniel Levy, more of a gentleman's agreement.

"He didn't want to sell me to a rival, but if a team did come in from Spain, Italy, Germany, wherever it may be...I could potentially go if we didn't qualify for the Champions League, which we didn't.

"He made it very tough, like he does, but he stayed true to his word.

"I didn't go down the wages route with United. It didn't go that far. They offered more money to buy me and [another] player, but it didn't really get any legs to be honest. So again, I chose wrong!

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League winners

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But I had my heart set on it [going to Real Madrid], so once I spoke to them and they reserved the number 11, I spoke with numerous people at the club

"I knew Modric who went there the year before, which obviously helped me, knowing I've at least got someone I can be with, because when you go to a new club it's 'who's your mates?'.

"He was great for me and he was the player I played with most in my career, which is not bad."

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

