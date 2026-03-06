Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor speaks out on Tottenham exit, following questions after third straight defeat

The pressure is already on Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor after his losing start to life in North London continued on Thursday night, intensifying fears that Spurs could be in a genuine relegation battle.

Tottenham Hotspur dispensed with Thomas Frank’s services last month after he led the side to just seven wins from their first 26 Premier League games, leaving them just five points clear of the bottom three at the time of his dismissal.

Former Juventus manager Tudor was brought in as Frank’s replacement until the end of the season, but has overseen three losses in as many games to leave Spurs just a point above the drop zone.

Igor Tudor could be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur before their next Premier League fixture

Tottenham have put in a trio of unimpressively limp displays under Tudor, starting off by falling to a second 4-1 defeat of the season to local rivals Arsenal in his first game in charge.

Spurs then lost 2-1 to Fulham at the weekend, and they had perhaps their worst night yet at home to Crystal Palace as they went ahead in the 34th minute only to find themselves 3-1 down and reduced to ten men before half-time.

Micky van de Ven was sent off for Spurs last night to compound problems for the Lilywhites (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

That string of awful performances has already heaped pressure on Tudor, who Spurs had hoped would offer an immediate uplift in form that would drive them into the safety of mid-table.

The Croatian insists his focus remains on the job at hand rather than his immediate job prospects, however.

When asked if he thinks he might be sacked, Tudor responded: “I don't think in that direction. I have my job to do and that's all.”

Tudor went on to pie off a question about whether he will still be in charge for Tottenham’s Champions League round of 16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, simply saying: “No comment on that question.”

Spurs do not have a game this weekend having been eliminated from the FA Cup at the first hurdle by Aston Villa.

Tottenham are in a terrible run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Tottenham have already called their standard pre-match press conference on Monday, with Tudor set to return to the hot seat for further interrogation.

Spurs will visit Liverpool next Sunday afternoon in between their two meetings with Atletico Madrid before taking on a vital six-pointer against Nottingham Forest the following weekend.

Forest are just a point behind Tottenham and are only out of the relegation zone by virtue of having a superior goal difference to 18th-placed West Ham United.