‘He’s getting close to the realms of Maradona’ Gary McAllister on the genius of Scott McTominay, and why Manchester United were daft to let him go

It’s no secret that Manchester United’s transfer activity has been hit and miss for several years now, but Red Devils may regret one particular deal more than any other.

The decision to let Scott McTominay join Napoli for around £26m in August 2024 looks like a poor piece of business in hindsight, not least because the Scottish midfielder finished a lofty 18th in the Ballon d’Or vote just a year later.

This came after he’d inspired the Italians to a first Serie A title since the days of one Diego Maradona.

‘Every time I watched Manchester United, Scott McTominay was a player who stood out’ Gary McAllister still doesn’t understand the decision to sell his compatriot

One man who certainly agrees United got that call wrong is former Premier League and Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister.

“They very rarely let one of their own, an academy product, who’s obviously an exceptional player, leave the club,” McAllister, speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Casino, says of Man United’s decision to sell a player who came up through the youth ranks.

Scott McTominay is an Italian champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

McTominay made his Premier League debut for Man United in May 2017, under Jose Mourinho.

“Manchester United have gone through a period of changing managers so many times, but every time I watched them, Scott McTominay was a player who stood out,” continues McAllister.

“He had hunger and passion. He was trying like a bear right through 90 minutes when others were walking around.

“So, I was really surprised to see Manchester United allow him to go. I don’t know if it was a PSR thing, because obviously that gets taken off your bottom line if it comes through as an academy product.”

Whatever the case, United’s loss has been Napoli’s gain, with fans of the Serie A club worshipping their free-scoring hero.

Scotland captain Gary McAllister at Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

“Maybe Scott might be surprised at what he’s done in Serie A,” smiles McAllister.

“I knew he would go there and do really well, but he’s getting close to the realms of Diego Maradona as far as popularity with the fans.”