Friendship not on the agenda as Livingston face Dundee

Livingston manager Gary Holt admits his friendship with Dundee counterpart Jim McIntyre will not temper his bid to inflict an 11th straight loss on the relegated Ladbrokes Premiership side.

Holt sympathises with McIntyre’s plight, with his former Kilmarnock Scottish Cup-winning team-mate facing calls for his sacking after Dundee’s demotion was confirmed last weekend.

Holt hopes the Dens Park club stick by McIntyre but insists his team will do their utmost to add to Dundee’s misery in Saturday’s clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Holt said: “At the end of the day, it’s a dog-eat-dog world and I want to win the game.

“But it will be nice to see him and have a chat with him again and after Saturday I wish them all the best for next season. It will be good to see him and see where his head is at.

“Give him the chance and stand by the man.

“We all need to stick together, give each a pat the back and a bit or praise because times are tough.

“There are not a lot of people who look after the coaching staff. The players get picked up by the staff and get looked after when the chips are down, but who looks after the coaches and the managers?

“We do it ourselves and sometimes it’s nice for other managers to look after each other.”