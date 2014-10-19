Furious Monk urges punishment for Moses

A controversial decision from referee Michael Oliver saw Stoke awarded a penalty just before half-time when Angel Rangel was harshly adjudged to have pulled on the shirt of Moses, allowing Charlie Adam to cancel out Wilfried Bony's previous spot-kick.

Stoke went on to win the game through substitute Jonathan Walters, with a furious Monk left convinced that Moses was guilty of simulation.

Having previously labelled the decision a "disgrace" on Sky Sports, Monk told a media conference: "It was obviously a massive game-changing moment. For me it’s a disgusting decision.

"Moses has cheated the referee into making that decision and he should be punished for that.

"It's one of the most blatant dives you will ever see. You can go and watch a million games now and you won’t see more of a dive than that and he should be ashamed of himself for diving like that.

"I wouldn't be able to go home to my family and show my face so he should be punished heavily for that."

The 35-year old was also quick to say that he felt his side had been on the end of a number of poor decisions in recent weeks, hinting it may have also had a hand in Swansea's run of five Premier League games without a win.

"Game-changing decisions against us are happening too frequently and it just seems all too easy to be able to do it and it’s extremely disappointing," he added.

"I’ve been talking about these decisions going against us a lot recently. For instance, when we played Sunderland Angel got sent off wrongfully for a second yellow card, which was the wrong decision in my opinion.

"I spoke to Chris Foy about that, I spoke to Alan Wiley, I spoke to ex-referees and they're all in agreement with me."

Despite claiming to have the support of referees past and present in his assessment of his side’s fortunes, Monk claimed his complaints are not being heard by the manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Board, Mike Riley.

He said: "I've sent a DVD off with a letter of my disappointment for Mike Riley, but I think it's about being proactive and he's clearly not proactive and he's clearly not listening to what I'm saying, so I have to go above him and hopefully that will get the right message and I will get the right answers."