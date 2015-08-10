Gabala express grief after journalist killed in 'attack'

Azerbaijani football club Gabala have expressed their grief after a journalist died following an alleged attack by a group of supporters.

The incident is said to have happened after reporter Rasim Aliyev suggested Gabala captain Javid Huseynov should be banned for waving a Turkish flag in front of visiting Apollon Limassol fans following a UEFA Europa League qualifying clash last week.

A cousin of Huseynov is reported to have been detained by police, who are now investigating the incident.

Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, along with the country's football association have condemned the alleged violence, while Gabala have confirmed Azerbaijan international Huseynov will not play again until further notice.

"News of the death of the journalist Rasim Aliyev has been met with great sadness by every member of the club," read a Gabala statement.

"No-one has the right to use violence or threaten anyone and our club has always kept that at the forefront of our principles."