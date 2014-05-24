Gabi concedes Real Madrid deserved the title

Atletico were just minutes away from securing the unlikeliest of doubles having already bagged the La Liga crown, however an injury-time equaliser from Sergio Ramos sent the decider to an extra half-hour.

Gareth Bale broke the deadlock, before title-sealing goals from Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo saw the white half of Madrid start the celebrations after a 4-1 win.

However, Atletico's fairytale season did not end in such fashion, with Diego Simeone ropable with Real's Raphael Varane in the dying stages - with the coach leaving the technical area and storming the pitch.

Gabi said Varane's actions were 'ugly', as the Real player kicked the ball at the Atletico bench in the dying stages of extra-time.

"You have to know how to win, though he's still young. As far as I'm concerned, it stays on the pitch, but he made an ugly gesture," the Atletico captain told TVE.

Gabi was humble in the heart-breaking defeat.

"In extra time we didn't have many chances and Real Madrid played better. Before the extra-time Diego Simeone told us to keep working," Gabi said.

"We were close to getting the trophy but the title is not yours until it is all over. We fought hard but now we want to congratulate the champions."

Atletico right-back Juanfran said Ramos' equaliser broke their resolve, before Real scored thrice in extra-time to storm to the title.

"It was a well contested final right to the end," he said.

"The goal from Sergio Ramos caused us a lot of damage though.

"All there's left for me to do now, is congratulate the champions and say to our own fans, we'll be back."