Gabi looking forward, not back

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi was moments away from lifting the Champions League trophy two years ago, before Real Madrid snatched glory away from him.

Sergio Ramos' stoppage-time header earned Madrid a lifeline in Lisbon, before they went on to win 4-1 following extra time.

Two years on, the capital clubs prepare to resume battle at San Siro in another final, but Gabi insists the disappointment of 2014 is not weighing on their minds.

"It's important to be here again, the past is not worth considering," he said during Friday's media conference.

"We've beaten Madrid so many times in a row, that's the past for us and you can only value us on what we do tomorrow.

"The team fought until the end, it was a hard defeat, but we have hope and we're happy to have a new chance.

"What we've achieved is very difficult. Tomorrow is another opportunity, the final in Lisbon is a reflection of what Atletico Madrid aspire to.

"We have the experience to beat Real Madrid and tomorrow we'll try to do exactly that. We trust in our players, coaches and fans. With their support I'm sure we'll achieve it."

Gabi conceded that Madrid's depth makes them a dangerous proposition, but was confident his side would be the ones smiling at the final whistle.

"Madrid always play these games at a very high level," he said. "They have experience at these types of games and lots of playing resources.

"Tomorrow is going to be the most difficult game we've played against them in the past three years. We're facing the best possible rival and there's nothing better than to win the Champions League when you beat one of the best.

"I've dreamt of this since I was a little kid. For us it's the most important game in our lives. I'm convinced tomorrow will be the most important and when you dream, you dream big and tomorrow is a big day for all of us."