Galatasaray pair clash on the training ground

The duo came together in the build-up to Sunday’s trip to Manisaspor, which could see them extend their nine-point lead at the summit of the Super Lig should Fenerbache fail to defeat Antalyaspor.

And the league leaders have confirmed the matter will be dealt with internally and will announce the outcome in due course.

"As the football team trained today an incident between Felipe Melo and Albert Riera, pictured, occurred and the duo were sent to the changing room by (coach) Fatih Terim," a club statement read.

"In the dressing room, tension between the two continued.

"The club has a policy of dealing with disciplinary matters internally, and will act decisively, and promptly declare any sanctions."