The channel: football tactics explained

There’s no ‘right’ or ‘correct’ way to win a football match.

Although so called purists might want to tell you differently, every tactic and strategy, whether defensive or attacking, has its own merits and place within our game. So why do so many of us naturally think it is better to have the ball and be on the front foot, as opposed to a more cautious approach.

Why as well is it better to be seen in 2024 as playing proactively rather than reactively, in a tactical sense?

It might be because there are some areas of the pitch that against the best sides, can prove very difficult to defend, no matter how organised you are.

This area is the channel. And this battleground decides plenty of matches. Here’s your tactical explainer.

MORE TACTICS: The GENIUS Way Man United Beat Liverpool At Their Own Game

What is the channel?

There two types of channels on the football pitch, vertical and horizontal. Vertical is probably the more well known of the two, referring to the space in between the full-back and the central defender.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is the area that an intelligent forward will always look to exploit. When playing against a traditional flat back four, the channel – aka ‘the corridor of uncertainty’ can be a potential goldmine.

In this instance, both centre-back and full-back won’t know who should be picking up the opposition forward when drifting into that zone. It becomes a grey area, often leading to pointing and arguing when a goal is subsequently conceded.

There are also the horizontal channels, the lines that sit between the teams defence and midfield. As a general rule, these channels tend to be exploited more by a team who has an overload in midfield.

For a greater look at horizonal channels, check out this explainer on between the lines.

Luis Suarez regularly exploited the channel for Liverpool and Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which teams exploit the channel well?

Taking advantage of this space and hitting the ball into that ‘corridor of uncertainty’ links pretty much every team that plays a direct style of football - regardless of their formation or wider tactical set-up.

In particular the great teams from down the years who had success employing a flexible 4-4-2 system often used this tactic. The formation may be seen as out of fashion when it comes to the modern game, but if you have hard-working wide midfielders and agile forwards, hitting the channel can work a treat.

Manchester United’s 1999 treble winners were a prime example. David Beckham and Ryan Giggs weren’t simply flying wingers looking to get to the byline, although Giggs could do that at will when required.

Both were wide players who could step inside and play pinpoint passes down the channel. When you combine this with forwards who possessed the movement and game intelligence of a Dwight Yorke or Teddy Sheringham this was a lethal combination.

Two of United’s most famous goals that season came from exploiting space down the channel albeit, from their other two strikers in that talented frontline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s late strike against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round and Andy Cole’s winner on the final day of the Premier League against Tottenham.

Manchester United's treble winning squad had four forwards who knew how to use the channel - including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the pros and cons of exploiting the channel?

To an extent, attacking teams will always look to play down the channel, it is just such an effective tactic. Stylistically football in 2024 may look very different to the game played 50 years ago. But this part of the pitch remains vital and probably will do in another 50 years.

It isn’t just for teams that play direct football either. Good possession-based sides will also look to take advantage of this area when playing against a deep low-block, rather than send aimless crosses into the box.

The one con that could be emerging is related to the improved versatility of the modern day centre-back. At the top level they normally incredibly athletic and over 6’2.

Generally these defenders are far less vulnerable to chasing a tricky forward into the channel.

Go back a generation and most centre-halves, we were told, didn’t want to be turned towards their own goal and certainly don’t want to be chasing after forwards in wide areas.

Fast forward to today and you have someone like Virgil Van Dijk (admittedly arguably the best in the world) at centre-back. A player who would relish a one-on-one duel against anyone, anywhere on the pitch, at any time.

More tactical explainers

We have several tactical explainers to help you understand more about football.

When it comes to midfields, we have pieces on what a box midfield is, how double-pivot midfields function and explainers on the No.10 and the No.6, as well as attacking and defensive transitions.

We also have explainers on what gegenpressing is, what target men are how inverted full-backs work and what ‘between the lines’ means, along with explainers on overlaps and overloads.