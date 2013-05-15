The ultimate kettlebell workout for football

Want to know the best kettlebells to buy?

GYMBOX Portable Smashbell

Soft fitness power sand bag free moving weight for functional training

Mixture of a kettlebell and a medicine-ball

High-quality materials

Weight flexibility

Comes with training instructions, exercise poster and access data for the Gymbox online training

Relatively expensive



1 Deadlift

How it helps: Develops explosive acceleration

Place a kettlebell between your legs. Keeping your chest upright, bend at the hips, knees and ankles and grab the weight with both hands. From this position stand up until you have straightened all three joints. Then lower the kettlebell back to the floor and repeat.

Reps 5-12

Sets 2-5



2 Lunge & press

How it helps: Increases top speed and leaping ability

Grab two kettlebells and hold them at shoulder-height. Step forward with the left leg and lower your body until your front knee is at a 90-degree angle. As you drop into the lunge position drive your arms up. On your return bring the kettlebells back to shoulder height.

Reps 5-12 (each leg)

Sets 2-5



3 Jumps

How it helps: Turbocharges your speed and power

Pick up a pair of kettlebells and hang them at your side. Brace your core and pull yourself down into the squat position, pushing your hips back and chest out. From this position explode upwards as high as you can. Now repeat without kettlebells.

Reps 4 with the kettlebells, 2 without

Sets 2-5



4 Single arm snatch

How it helps: Blistering change of direction

Start in a squat position, gripping a kettlebell that’s positioned between your legs on the floor. Keeping your back straight, explosively raise the kettlebell above your head, fully extending your arm, and rise up onto your toes. Keep the kettlebell as close to your body as possible at all times and allow it to flip over onto the back of your hand. Return to start position and repeat on your other arm.

Reps 3-9 (each arm)

Sets 2-5



5 Kettlebell press up and pull

How it helps: Builds upper body strength for holding off opponents

Get into the press-up position with your hands on the kettlebells. Perform a classic push-up. At the top of the exercise, lift one kettlebell into your chest, return it to the ground and then repeat on your other arm.

Reps 8-20

Sets 2-5



6 Single leg Romanian deadlift

How it helps: Protects against injury

Grab two kettlebells and hold them at your side. Lean forwards, -balancing on one leg. Bend your standing leg a bit, keeping your back and elevated leg straight. Keep your arms extended, with the kettlebells hanging below the body. Return to an upright position before repeating on your other leg.

Reps 5-12 (each leg)

Sets 2-5



7 Squat & press

How it helps: Strengthens your core

Start by holding a pair of kettlebells with an overhand grip. Drop into a squat position, sinking as far as you can go, keeping your back straight and chest upright. Drive up, pushing the kettlebell above your head, keeping your arms straight without locking them. Bring the weights back down to shoulder height before returning to the squat position.

Reps 5-12

Sets 2-5



8 The swing

How it helps: Shreds your beer belly and boosts fitness

Descend into a squat position with your arms straight between your legs, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Dig your heels into the ground and burst out of the squat, swinging the kettlebell in front of you, stopping at shoulder level and bringing it back between your legs with control.

Reps 5-12

Sets 2-5



