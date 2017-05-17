Performance Lab: Alexis Sanchez
FFT’s experts have dissected Manchester United's flying forward to reveal what makes him tick – to help you obliterate opponents like the Chilean
LIFESTYLE
Home boy
The secret to peak performance? “I don’t like to go out a lot,” says Sanchez. “I prefer to be at home and watch movies.”
GRACIAS, PEDRO
“At Barcelona I learned how to play football all over again,” said Sanchez. “From Iniesta I learned how to accelerate, from Xavi how to move, from Leo [Messi] to think ahead, and from Pedro I learned how to shoot.”
EXERCISE
Split-stance squat with horizontal press
Start in a lunge position, your back knee an inch from the floor. Fully extend arms forward, while holding a medicine ball. Return to the start position and repeat. The aim is to stabilise and strengthen the lower body while moving the upper body to fend off an opponent.
Reps 8-12 Sets 3-4
– Karl Halabi, elite performance consultant
80%
The amount Sanchez says he matured at the 2010 World Cup. “I was liberated,” he said. A year later, he left Udinese for Barcelona.
NUTRITION
Bulk-building bite
Chicken kebab, beetroot coleslaw and sweet potato
The chicken provides lean protein to help muscle fibres repair. Sweet potato provides carbs to replace glycogen and helps drive the protein into the muscle cells. Beetroot causes greater blood flow of oxygen and nutrients to the muscle cells, improving recovery. – Gavin Allinson, elite sports nutritionist
SHOOTING
Fox in the box
The stats suggest Arsenal have finally found a genuine poacher. Sanchez scored 16 of his 19 La Liga goals in his final season came from inside the box and his conversion rate (29 per cent) was better than Messi’s and Ronaldo’s.
TECHNIQUE
Flip flap
“I remember him trying to master Ronaldinho’s flip-flap trick,” recalled Chilean journalist Jaime Cortes. “He tried it in training all the time. Eventually he mastered it.”
THE SANCHEZ WORKOUT
Set-up Stand in final third on the right wing with your back to goal. Position a server on edge of centre circle and a defender behind you.
Action Receiving the ball firmly to feet, turn infield with your first touch using either foot. Accelerate towards the box, where a second defender awaits. Feint to go one way, then go the other. Shoot. Repeat on other wing.
- Michael Amoah, strength & conditioning coach
