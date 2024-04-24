The Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit has been released by Nike, with an interesting design element added

The Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit is out, and there are reasons to both love and hate the new shirt.

With nearly every Euro 2024 kit released ahead of the tournament in Germany, it's become a whole lot clearer how teams will look at Euro 2024. Some teams are going to be decked out in bespoke, beautiful strips - others, less so.

Slovenia will be looking fresh in their new kit at least, but fans might have preferred a bit more care and attention placed into the design...

The Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit is both brilliant and boring at the same time

The Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit has a unique design element of a mountain stuck between the Swoosh and crest, highlighting the nation's mountainous region. Indeed, with around 90% of the surface of Slovenia is 200 meters or more above sea level.

Below that, there's a thick, vertical stripe of tiny diamonds all stuck together in a uniform fashion. It's a shame it's not in a different colour to black, but the design is a lot different than others created by Nike, which is certainly a plus.

It is still stuck on top of a basic Nike Vapor IV teamwear template, though, meaning there's still a lack of personality to the shirt. In FourFourTwo's opinion, each team really deserves a bespoke kit for the tournament, which Slovenia have only got half of.

Nike Slovenia Euro 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Slovenia's Euro 2024 away kit

Slovenia will debut the new kit in warm-up games against Armenia and Bulgaria, prior to facing Denmark, Serbia and England at the Euros. It's likely they'll need to change to their away kit for the final game.

Nike Slovenia Euro 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

