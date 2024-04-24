Manchester United: Getting rid of Erik ten Hag about to get easier than ever

By Steven Chicken
The Manchester United manager is under growing pressure after an underwhelming season

Manchester United would suffer less of a financial blow from cutting ties with Erik ten Hag this summer after it emerged the Dutchman – and most of his playing squad – face significant pay decreases for their under-performance this season.

ESPN report that the Manchester United gaffer has a clause in his contract that means his pay is cut by ‘as much as 25%’ for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

