Manchester United: Getting rid of Erik ten Hag about to get easier than ever

Manchester United would suffer less of a financial blow from cutting ties with Erik ten Hag this summer after it emerged the Dutchman – and most of his playing squad – face significant pay decreases for their under-performance this season.

ESPN report that the Manchester United gaffer has a clause in his contract that means his pay is cut by ‘as much as 25%’ for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

That means that any payout made to ten Hag in the event the close chose to remove him from the post before his deal expires in summer 2025.

Erik Ten Hag under ever-mounting pressure at Manchester United

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is rumoured to be looking for a new manager (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

They add that most of the playing squad have similar clauses in their deals and will likewise have their wages snipped.

Only pure mathematics give United a shot of doing that now as they sit 16 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with just six games left to play, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United both above the seventh-placed Red Devils to boot. If we can make a bold prediction: it’s not going to happen.

Ten Hag has been under pressure at Old Trafford all season and his position is seen as untenable by many observers.

Speculation that the Dutchman may be set for the axe only intensified after the way his side laboured into an FA Cup Final showdown with Manchester City.

Manchester United threw away a three-goal lead in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City (Image credit: Getty Images)

United gave away a three-goal lead to Coventry City in the last 19 minutes of normal time before winning a penalty shootout – but only after the Championship side had a last-gasp extra time winner ruled out by VAR for the most marginal of offside decisions.

Ten Hag hit back at the media who quite rightly criticised the circumstances of their pyrrhic victory at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, saying: "The reaction from you was embarrassing.

“Twice in two years (FA Cup Final appearances), it is magnificent. For me as manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace."

