Half-space: football tactics explained

Can one area of the football pitch be more special than another?

When you’re staring out onto the lush grass at the home stadium of the club you’ve supported your entire life, it probably all feels like hallowed turf.

But for the top managers in the game, certain areas of the pitch are indeed special. This is the world of the half-space and here’s your tactical explainer.

What is the half-space?

To understand the half-space, you must divide the pitch into five vertical lanes running the length of the pitch. The areas closest to the touchline are, naturally, referred to as the wide areas.

The middle of the five lanes, is known as the centre. That leaves the remaining two lanes, in between the centre and the wide areas. Both are the half-space.

The term originates from Germany, who have their own term for the two half-spaces, ‘halbraum’.

Typically these areas are considered dangerous in an attacking sense. Broadly the half-spaces are considered to have the in-possession advantages of the centre zone, with the added bonus of greater space for movement.

Yet they also offer an angle that encourages unpredictable passes, harder to read for opposition defenders. Managers including Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are all known to focus on exploiting the half-space.

Which players use the half-space effectively?

Two of the greatest players in Manchester City’s history are coincidentally two of the greatest masters working the half space. David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

The little Spaniard lived in the half space. His ability to take the ball fluently on the half-ball from close range meant Silva could push aggressively at the top of the half space.

It was so hard for defenders to get the ball off Silva in this area, he would naturally create plenty of chances when occupying the zone.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world inside the half-space (Image credit: PA Images)

His fellow City number eight De Bruyne is equally perfect for occupying the half-space. The Belgian often sits deeper but uses his wonderful crossing ability to pick out forwards playing on the last shoulder.

Even though he built his reputation as a goalscorer, Harry Kane is another player who intelligently uses the half-space, for linking with midfield and switching play to the opposite flank.

Other players notable for utilising the half-space include, Phillip Lahm, Pedro, Guro Reiten and Sadio Mane, but in truth the list is almost endless.

What are the pros and cons of attacking in the half-space?

The main benefit of the half-space is the options available to a person in possession. Forwards could be running in-behind, with perhaps a full-back wide on the overlap.

A player will be encouraged to play dangerous diagonal passes which are far harder to defend against. Central players will naturally be drawn towards the ball leaving space on their blindside that can be exploited.

The central and wide areas are often more crowded, meaning it can be harder to find a killer forward pass in these zones.

A downside is that you really need players with excellent split-second decision making to make the most of the half-space. Think about it this way.

If you are carrying ball forward in the centre or wide lanes within the final third, you’ll often not even need to think about the best course of action.

Often you’ll shoot in the centre, cross in the wide areas. But the half-space requires more than instinct. It is not always easy to shoot from this space, but also not always clear when a pass or dribble is required.

Unless of course you’re David Silva, in which case you’ve already made the right decision.

