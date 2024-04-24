The Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit is out, and Nike is going to divide opinion with its choices

The Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit has been released by Nike, and there are some interesting design decisions.

Most Euro 2024 kits are now out ahead of the tournament in Germany, highlighting just how teams will look at Euro 2024. There are plenty of beautiful designs available, while others have been dealt a poor hand by their respective manufacturers.

Slovenia have received both a new home and away kit for the tournament, naturally, but a simple copy and paste job could anger some kit enthusiasts.

The Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit will divide opinion

The Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit looks sharp, with a blue base combined with navy accents throughout the shirt. The same mountain element incorporated into the home kit is evident, as is the thick vertical stripe of tiny diamonds.

While Nike could have certainly changed the design up, rather than the simple copy and paste job implemented here, it is still an interesting strip that will grab attention in Germany.

Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

The kit is also added to the same Nike template as the home shirt, which makes it a little less interesting than it could have certainly become. Fans will either love or hate the design as a result.

It's likely Slovenia will wear this kit at least once at Euro 2024, during their match against England. The pair meet in the final group stage match, with England classed as the home team by UEFA.

Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Slovenia Euro 2024 away shirt It's bold and brazen, but not that great to look at Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Blue/black Size: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Nice contrast between blue and black Reasons to avoid - Standard template could be substituted

