Gameiro: Atletico must win at home

Kevin Gameiro lamented Sunday's dramatic 1-1 draw at home to newly-promoted Alaves, insisting Atletico Madrid must win their home matches.

Gameiro converted a 93rd-minute penalty in his first LaLiga match for Atletico but it still was not enough as Alaves equalised two minutes later to earn a share of the spoils in their season opener.

Afterwards, French forward Gameiro - an off-season recruit from Spanish rivals Sevilla - said: "It was a difficult game, there weren't many gaps to play in.

"We haven't lost, but we play at home and we must win."

The match appeared to be petering out to a draw in Madrid until Fernando Torres was brought down in the area, with Gameiro - who missed a gilt-edged chance minutes earlier - stepping up to score from the spot.

But just as fans prepared to celebrate victory at the Vicente Calderon, Manu Garcia netted a stunning long-range equaliser to silence the home crowd.

"We are leaving hurt and sad. It was a match that we controlled and dominated," Atletico full-back Filipe Luis added.

"We had many chances and when we did the hardest thing, which was to score the goal, they tied. Now, we have to get back on our feet and try to win the next game."