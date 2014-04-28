Garcia claims Conte is nervous in title race

Garcia and Conte have been involved in a war of words over the past few days as Roma chase defending champions Juve.

Conte blasted Garcia as "provincial" after Garcia called on other teams in the Italian top flight to up their game against the league leaders.

Juve lead Roma by five points ahead of Monday's clash with Sassuolo and Conte labelled Garcia's comments as "bar talk."

However, Garcia has now hit back once more, hinting that nerves maybe getting the better of Conte as Juve aim to secure a third consecutive Scudetto.

"To me, Conte seems a bit nervous. But I have nothing to say on it," Garcia told Sky Sport Italia.

Juve are heavy title favourites and victory at Sassuolo will put Conte's men in position to win Serie A with a home win over Atalanta next Monday or if Roma slip up at Catania the day before.

But, although Garcia accepts Roma are outsiders, the Frenchman is staying positive over their prospects.

"We'll see what happens (between Juve and Sassuolo)," he added. "We just have to concentrate on beating Catania – but our fate is not in our hands.

"At the moment though, everything seems to be going well for us."