Garcia delighted with 'tactically smart' Roma after Barca draw

Roma coach Rudi Garcia described the 1-1 draw against Barcelona as a "huge result" for his side at the start of their Champions League campaign.

Barcelona took the lead in the first half of the Group E clash thanks to a header from Luis Suarez, only for Roma to equalise before the break in stunning fashion.

Alessandro Florenzi lobbed visiting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen when tight to the right touchline from almost the halfway line.

"It's a huge result to draw with Barcelona and really boosts our confidence," Garcia told Mediaset Premium.

"We were tactically smart, knew that against Barcelona you have to work hard and defend stoically.

"We could've done better in holding possession and being dangerous on the counter, but I am satisfied, as the lads responded well and did what we had prepared."