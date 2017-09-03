Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early

Luis Garcia heaped praise on Liverpool for securing the services of Naby Keita from next season after being impressed with the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Having failed in their quest to sign Keita for this campaign, Liverpool were able to come to an agreement with Leipzig that will see the 22-year-old move to the Premier League for 2018-19.

The Reds will reportedly pay Keita's €48million release clause to enable the Guinea international to swap the Bundesliga for Anfield.

Keita is looking forward to being part of a "project that excites me greatly" when he links up with Jurgen Klopp's side and Garcia believes he will be a brilliant addition to Liverpool's squad.

"I think he is a fantastic player, we all know," said the Spaniard, who won the Champions League and FA Cup during three years at Liverpool.

"Liverpool did a fantastic job signing him this year because you never know, if he continues in the same way maybe next year it's going to cost three or four times more.

"So I think they have done a fantastic job signing him right now, it's another arm to the midfield and we'll see how it goes and we will have to keep an eye on the team."

Keita has made three Leipzig appearances this season, having helped them secure second place in the league and a place in the Champions League during the last campaign.