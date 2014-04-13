Garcia praises 'wonderful' Roma

Goals from Rodrigo Taddei, Adem Ljajic and Gervinho helped Roma keep the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus, who are five points clear with a game in hand.Garcia was particularly delighted with the team moves that led to his side's second and third goals, declaring himself 'hugely' satisfied.

"We could've avoided conceding the late goal and been more consistent throughout the game but apart from that I saw a great Roma," the Frenchman told Sky Sport Italia.

"The team play and scoring opportunities were wonderful. I loved the second and third goals, which were created by the collective. That is hugely satisfying for a coach to see."

Taddei powered in a 13th-minute opener from the edge of the area at the Stadio Olimpico after Dodo had reached to keep a ball in.

Ljajic completed a fine team move just before half-time as he put away Daniele De Rossi's cutback from close range.

The Serbian turned provider just after the hour-mark as another free-flowing passing move led to Gervinho finishing in a one-on-one.

Despite his good performance, Ljajic is no certainty to be given a more regular start.

"When the team really works and scores so many goals, decisions have to be made," Garcia said.

"It's equally important to keep the other players on their toes and I had no doubts they'd be ready to give the best performance tonight.

"It was very important to extend our lead over third place and to keep the title race alive."

Garcia praised Rafael Toloi for his efforts in defence in place of the injured Mehdi Benatia.

"Against Torino he already had a great performance, beaten only by a world class Ciro Immobile goal," he said.

"Tonight he showed how good he is at reading the game, anticipating passes and is strong technically and physically."