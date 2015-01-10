Garcia's gesture of 'unity' after France attacks

The events that unfolded during and after the shootings at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo this week have shocked those in France and beyond, with solidarity marches planned across Europe on Sunday.

French coach Garcia is among those to have been deeply affected by the tragedy, and he used his media briefing ahead of Roma's clash with Lazio to offer his support to a grieving nation.

Garcia had a sign reading 'Je Suis Charlie' in front of his microphone and presented each of the assembled journalists with a pencil in a gesture supporting press freedom.

The former Lille and Saint-Etienne coach added: "I am French and in mourning. I want to express my solidarity to my country.

"We must be united at this time.

"For this I give to you journalists a pencil."