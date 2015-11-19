Garde relaxed over Premier League Marseillaise reports

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde does not believe there should be any pressure on Premier League clubs to play the French national anthem before their matches this weekend.

England fans joined their French counterparts in a stirring rendition of La Marseillaise before Tuesday night's international friendly at Wembley as part of the tributes paid to the 129 people killed during the Paris terror attacks last Friday.

The Premier League is reported to be considering playing the anthem before each game in its forthcoming round of fixtures but Frenchman Garde, who told his pre-match news conference for Saturday's game at Everton that his daughter was in Paris at the time of the attacks, does not feel this is a necessary step.

"It would be a good thing but if it doesn't happen I wouldn't say it's the fault of English not to sing," he said.

"You have to not forget what happened but it's very important we carry on. I am not sure the Marseillaise on every pitch should be sung.

"If it's the case I will be very happy but if it's not I will not say 'why have we not sung the Marseillaise?'"

Garde will continue his attempts to haul Villa off the bottom of the Premier League table at Goodison Park following an encouraging 0-0 draw against leaders Manchester City before the international break.

"I've tried to bring confidence and focus on the point we earned against City," he added.

"The players are aware things are different. It is my job to make them believe that the way we're going to play is different now. I'm giving them direction to work and we carry on in that direction.

"My concern was to stop the run of defeats. The players were affected by that. If you concede one goal you have to score two yourself. It's hard against top teams.

"If you defend well you will have one or two chances each half. I agree we didn't against Man City - they're a difficult team to play. It's like when you play against PSG in France - they're efficient."