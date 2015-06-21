Gareca: Peru can only get better

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said his team are in a "period of growth" as they prepare for the knockout phase of the tournament.

A goalless draw against Colombia in Group C action on Sunday was enough to send Peru through to the Copa America quarter-finals.

Peru head into the last eight full of confidence, having almost pulled off a shock victory over Brazil in their group opener, while they proved too strong for Venezuela during the week.

Speaking to reporters, Gareca said: "I feel that we have the potential and the guys know, from there we can go better. We are convinced that we will grow.

"We are in a period of growth, now face a team that is on top. We made an interesting game and I think over time we can deliver many more.

"The first few minutes were difficult, but then we started to take control of the game, especially in the second half. In the end we came up."