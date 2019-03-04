Gareth Bale agent hits out at “disgraceful” behaviour of Real Madrid fans

Bale was restored to the Merengues’ starting line-up for Saturday’s defeat against Barcelona but failed to impress and was substituted in the second half to whistles from the Bernabeu faithful.

The 29-year-old came in for criticism last week after refusing to celebrate his winning goal at Levante.

"The fans are a disgrace," agent Jonathan Barnett told ESPN FC.

"They will be speaking about him and his goals for years to come.”

He added: “The press are also a disgrace, but less important.”

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Luka Modric backed the Wales international to win back the faith of supporters with a return to form.

“Players go through phases in their career when they are not at their best; it has happened to me and happens to everyone,” he said.

“This will pass and what I see with Gareth is a player who is happy and who has not lost any of his hunger and desire for success.

“It's impossible to forget what he has done for this club and the work he has put in to give us so much success, he knows this will return again soon with lots of work.”