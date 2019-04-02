Gary Bowyer signs two-year deal at Bradford

Bradford manager Gary Bowyer has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2021.

Bowyer has impressed Bantams officials despite losing four out of five games since he arrived at the club last month.

He told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to have everything over the line.

“This is a great football club and I have enjoyed every single second since arriving.

“I am hugely excited to have been given the chance to take us forward and am ready for the challenges ahead.”

Bowyer arrived at the club last month hoping to kick-start a move out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

But Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Charlton left the Bantams six points adrift at the bottom of the table with just six games of the season to go.