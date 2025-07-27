Salford City co-owner Gary Neville insists he does not envy the success of Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who have made it from non-league to the Championship in just three seasons.

The Welsh side - owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, just in case you needed reminding - have risen through the divisions in breakneck speed, enjoying an unprecedented third successive promotion at the end of last season.

There was once a time when Neville’s Ammies were the headline-grabbing, celebrity-infused team of the day, when the former Manchester United defender and several of his Class of ’92 members bought the club back in 2014.

Neville on Salford City's Wrexham comparisons

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and boss Phil Parkinson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salford would earn four promotions in five years, with a BBC camera documenting their journey, long before Reynolds and McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham landed on Disney+ and put a global spotlight on the then-non-league Welsh side.

Neville and his best pal David Beckham completed a buyout of the other Class of ’92 members in May, moving the ownership of Salford City to a new consortium, which also includes former banker Lord Mervyn Davies.

Salford have spent six seasons in League Two (Image credit: Getty Images)

This came after the Ammies’ 2010s progress had stalled, with the club spending the past six seasons in League Two, seeing Wrexham leapfrog them. But Neville, who ranked at no.48 in FourFourTwo’s list of the greatest Premier League players ever, insists he is not envious.

“No, I don’t wish I was any other football club, I don’t work or operate like that,” he tells FourFourTwo. “With new owners, we’ve got a plan whereby in four to five years, I’d like to think Salford would be more successful on the pitch. That’s the hope.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We will also have invested in our training ground and stadium, and be in a position whereby we can achieve sustainability.

“That’s the real drive of this ownership, to grow revenues, be successful on the pitch, become sustainable and ensure we still meet those values of being affordable and accessible that we had from day one. There’s a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it in, but we’re committed and that’s the most important thing.”

Gary Neville has launched a business of football degree (Image credit: UA92)

Salford begin their 2025/26 League Two campaign with a home clash against Crewe Alexandra as they look to build on last season’s eighth-place finish which saw them finish a single point outside the play-off spots.

Neville’s business of football degree will begin in September, with further entry points available in November, January, February, April and June. Applications are now open – for more information, visit UA92.ac.uk