Gattuso slams fragile Milan's 'embarrassing' Europa League defeat

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso accused his team of being mentally weak following their 2-0 defeat away to Rijeka in the Europa League.

The Rossoneri conceded a goal in either half in Croatia in a disappointing end to an otherwise successful group stage campaign.

While his side still advance as Group D winners, Gattuso continues to wait for a first win after watching struggling Benevento sensationally snatch a last-gasp equaliser in their Serie A clash on the weekend.

And the former Milan midfielder is concerned by what he has seen since replacing the sacked Vincenzo Montella.

"I get the feeling that when something negative happens, the team just disappears and we need to work on that," Gattuso told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"We have got to change direction, because we are going nowhere like this.

"When you wear the Milan jersey, you need to respect it. All this really hurts me. We did not come here to lose.

"When we get a punch in the teeth, I get the feeling we never recover.

"We were embarrassing and the absence of some first-choice players should not be an excuse."

With his side already 13 points off the top four in Serie A, Gattuso believes Sunday's visit from Bologna is a must-win in order to get back on track.

"A victory would have been good for morale. Now the game against Bologna is fundamental and we cannot get it wrong," he said.