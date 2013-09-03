Gedo rejoins Hull City

The forward arrives at the KC Stadium from Al Ahly until the end of the campaign, subject to international clearance.

The move marks a second spell at the Premier League club for a player who initially enjoyed a 12-game spell on loan during the second half of last season, during which he scored five goals.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed the deal late on deadline day.

It read: "Hull City have added to their striking options with the loan signing of Gedo from Al Ahly.

"Gedo has joined on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance."