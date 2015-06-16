Gerrard excited by Ings arrival

Steven Gerrard says the impending arrival of Danny Ings at Liverpool is exciting for everyone associated with the club.

Ings impressed in his debut Premier League season, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances for a Burnley side that succumbed to relegation.

Earlier this month, Ings agreed a free transfer to Liverpool when his contract at Turf Moor runs out at the end of June.

"The Ings one I'm really excited about because he can be what he wants to be - I know the talent's there, he's very young, he's fresh," Gerrard, set to depart for LA Galaxy in MLS next season, told Liverpool's official website.

"I think if he carries on learning and developing he can become a top striker and we love top strikers, so it's there for them, the stage is there and I wish [him] the best of luck and I'm looking forward to watching [him] play.

"He might be the type of player that needs that bigger club, and does thrive on the pressure.

"He's certainly got the platform there at one of the best clubs in the world to showcase his talents.

"For me, the supporters just need to be patient with him, he's still very young and I'm sure he'll get eased in gently. But, as I say, I'm really looking forward to watching him play.

"Hopefully he can get some goals early on which will give him the confidence that'll make him feel like he belongs there."