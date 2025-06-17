Liverpool appear to be on the front foot when it comes to this year’s transfer window, after keeping their power relatively dry last summer.

Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield 12 months ago was not followed by a summer spending spree, with Federico Chiesa the only new arrival for what would prove to be a Premier League-winning campaign, although Liverpool did agree a €30million move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is due to arrive for the 2025/26 campaign.

This summer has seen the Reds move quickly to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Bayern Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong was snapped up, while the club are said to be closing on a big-money move for another Leverkusen star in Florian Wirtz.

Dominik Szoboszlai drops reveal over Liverpool move

Dominik Szoboszlai in his role as Hungary captain (Image credit: Alamy)

While supporters await news on the Wirtz front amid reports that a £116.5million fee has been agreed, current Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been discussing another couple of moves that his side may make and has admitted he has ‘inside information’,

The Hungary skipper was asked by Nemzeti Sport about the prospect of his compatriot Milos Kerkez joining him at Anfield, as the club look for Andy Robertson’s successor at left-back, amid an uncertain future for the 31-year-old, who has Atletico Madrid tracking him.

Liverpool are looking to bring Milos Kerkez to the club this summer (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I don't know about him… for now," Szoboszlai coyly said of Bournemouth defender Kerkez, who transfer expert Fabrizio Romana said is set to sign.

But Szoboszlai was more committal when it came to another Hungarian heading to the club.

Hungary U21 goalkeeper Armni Pecsi has already been snapped up by the club after putting in a strong campaign with Puskas Akademia in the Hungarian top tier last season and Szoboszlai says he knew all about this move in advance.

"A little earlier than you, based on inside information,” he said when asked how early he knew about the move. “I say, come there and enjoy it!

Arne Slot led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"Work hard every day, I think you know exactly what your goal is, you're determined enough; otherwise, you wouldn't have gotten to the club. Hard work will pay off in time."

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is shaping up to be a fascinating summer at Anfield. Wirtz’s signing would be a huge statement and Kerkez looks to be a superb long-term replacement for Robertson. Pecsi, meanwhile, may struggle to get near the first team, given Mamardashvili’s arrival, but there is no harm in having depth at the position.