Liverpool edge closer to Alexander Isak deal, following Fabrizio Romano bombshell: report

Alexander Isak Newcastle United striker with his arms outstretched in the Premier League as a Liverpool crest is behind him

Liverpool's summer could be about to turn up a notch.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, replacing key areas of the squad and strengthening another, and are now looking to finalise a deal for a striker, their number one priority position this summer.

Recent developments suggest they are making significant moves on that front, and Liverpool reportedly opened club-to-club talks with Newcastle over Alexander Isak recently.

Fabrizio Romano bombshell suggests Liverpool edging towards Alexander Isak deal

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is arguably the best number nine in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swedish striker, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, scored 27 goals and assisted six times as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League and lifted their first silverware in 70 years last season.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped the biggest hint yet that Liverpool's pursuit of Isak may be on the right path.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel last night, Romano claimed that suggested Isak has left the door open to Liverpool, saying “Liverpool told Newcastle that they are ready to offer £120m record fee for Alexander Isak.

“What I’m told also is that the player DIDN’T close the doors to Liverpool. So Isak didn’t stop Liverpool from doing that.

“The player is still in conversations with Newcastle because they want to offer him a new contract. So Newcastle really hope to advance on that one.

“But the player didn’t stop Liverpool. Isak didn’t say no to Liverpool, he seems to be open to the move.”

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal as Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected during the Carabao Cup Final (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle's stance for the past few months has been that Isak is not for sale at any price, but the players own position may force them to reconsider and it sounds as if the door is ajar.

Liverpool have been known for rather conservative spending in recent years, but it appears they have noticed an opportunity to get ahead in the market.

Significant outlays for Wirtz, Isak and even Rodrygo would represent a shift away from the usual model, but may suggest they are prepared to go big now and then sit back in the coming years.