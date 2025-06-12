Liverpool have 'agreed' terms for their next signing after Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool have acted fast this summer: Frimpong, who joined the Reds last month, will help plug the gap left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Conor Bradley also providing cover at right-back ahead of next season.

With a move for Florian Wirtz thought to be nearing completion, it is not the Germany international who is expected next through the doors at Anfield, with another name set to join up with the Merseysiders imminently.

Liverpool edging 'closer' to announcing second summer addition

Liverpool manager Arne Slot enjoyed a brilliant first season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds are still keen on a new striker, as well as perhaps a younger understudy to Virgil van Dijk, having kept their transfer kitty nice and safe over the past two windows.

There is still a whole host of exits expected too, with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott just three names who could be on their way out of the club.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Milos Kerkez's impending move from Bournemouth, with the defender soon set to sign on the dotted line at Anfield.

“The next one that is going to happen for Liverpool is Milos Kerkez," began the Italian journalist via his YouTube channel. “So get ready Liverpool fans because maybe today they can tell you about a club-to-club first contact.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“No – Liverpool and Bournemouth have been speaking for weeks. Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks. So the next one is going to be Milos Kerkez.”

The 21-year-old has been brilliant since his arrival on the south coast in 2021, and will look to provide competition with the ageing Andy Robertson. He scored two goals and registered six assists last season, showcasing his attacking capabilities.

Liverpool target Milos Kerkez is close to joining the club (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A fee of around £40-45m is being touted and we here at FourFourTwo think that is pretty good value for a player who already has bags of Premier League experience.

Already capped 23 times for Hungary too, Kerkez is expected to sign a five-year deal on Merseyside and would likely solve their issues down the left for years to come.