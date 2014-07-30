Gerrard: It's been worst three months of my life

A 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea in April, followed by coughing up a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace, saw Brendan Rodgers' men finish second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Gerrard's fateful slip, which led to Demba Ba's opener at Anfield, was replayed as the moment Liverpool had let what could have been their first league title in 24 years slip.

The 34-year-old wants to move on after enduring what he described as the worst period in his life.

"I've probably been through the worst three months of my life," Gerrard told reporters.

"There's nothing else to say is there? If you ask how it's affected me – it hasn't. I have football to play in the future so you have to look forward, not back.

"Every time I speak to the media it's going to be mentioned and that's the only time I think about it. I appreciate how big it is when you go out of a World Cup, when you fall short, after going so close in the Premier League title race.

"I understand it's going to be on the agenda every time I speak, and of course it is tough to take at the time but you have to move on in football.

"We have to try to win the league, progress in the Champions League, there are massive games to look forward to.

"When you're captain of the team and the group, you can't afford to be down and feel sorry for yourself or mope around."

According to Gerrard, what made the incident hurt most was that it was simply a piece of bad luck.

"That's why it was cruel. I haven't made a mistake, I haven't lost my man at a set piece. I haven't missed a penalty. I haven't made a bad pass," he said.

"Every single person on the planet slips at some point in their life, whether it's on the stairs, on the floor or whatever. For me, it happened on the pitch at a really bad moment.

"But over the course of 38 games, a lot happens for you and against you and that determines if you win the league or not.

"But that moment happened at a really crucial time and I have to face that. And I will."