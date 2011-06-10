Gerrard talks up new boy Henderson

The 20-year-old midfielder, who made over 70 appearances for boyhood club Sunderland and also gained one England cap during his time on Wearside, completed his highly-anticipated £16 million move on Thursday and is set to play for England U21’s in their European Championship group opener against Spain on Sunday.

And Gerrard feels Henderson possesses the necessary attributes to improve Liverpool and believes the youngster could even replicate his own success in the future.

"It's a really positive signing," Gerrard told The Daily Express. "Let's hope he is the next Steven Gerrard.

"Liverpool needs a new Steven Gerrard and it will need a new Jamie Carragher. That's what good football clubs do - they replace their best players.

"I saw Jordan at first hand for two or three days with England and he is a good player with energy."

Along with Henderson, Gerrard is also relishing the opportunity to link up with Luis Suarez, having only played three games with the Uruguay international since he arrived from Ajax in January, due to a groin injury picked up in March ultimately cutting Gerrard's season short.

"You know within two or three days of training with someone what they are going to be like - Luis has got it," he said.

"He's a winner and a fighter. Everyone is talking about his skills and rightly so, but I like the other side of him, too.

"I remember in the Fulham game when we won 5-2, it was the 93rd minute and he wasn't happy that we weren't given a handball. That sums him up."

Meanwhile, Gerrard has admitted that he is optimistic about Liverpool’s chances next season and is currently happy playing under fellow Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

"I am excited about playing under Kenny Dalglish, just like the team did at the end of the season, which was going forward,” he added.

"We were playing with bottle and character and going all out to beat teams. And that always suits my style of playing."

By Matt Maltby