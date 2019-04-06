Gerrard wary of Motherwell threat as Steelmen chase sixth successive home win

Steven Gerrard is well aware of Motherwell’s Fir Park fortitude as the Rangers boss braces his side for what he expects to be a testing trip to Lanarkshire on Sunday.

The Light Blues responded to their 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat at leaders Celtic last weekend by beating Hearts 3-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

With six league fixtures remaining, Gerrard is looking for his second-placed Gers team to reach the same levels against the Steelmen.

However, he noted that Stephen Robinson’s side, while recently struggling on the road with one draw and three defeats in four – the most recent a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie in midweek – have won their last five home games.

The former Liverpool and England captain said: “They have done very well at home, I think it is five on the spin they have won.

“Obviously their away form is not as strong but we are going to their place and we expect a good Motherwell team.

“We are aware that they have changed their style slightly.

“That doesn’t mean at times that they won’t go direct, they are obviously playing with exciting wingers at the moment, who liked to go inside and outside, they seemed to be a bit younger with more energy about them.

“We expect a reaction from their defeat in midweek so we will have to find a similar level (to win over Hearts win) to try to get out of it what we want.”

Gerrard claimed there would not be wholesale changes in the summer as he tries to wrest the power back from Parkhead.

However, regardless of who comes in or leaves, he is looking for the end to the inconsistency which he claims has bedevilled their season.

He said: “It has hurt us, that is the reality.

“The inconsistency and complacency this season has damaged us in terms of our targets and if we carry that on from now until the end of the season it will damage us again.

“Obviously going into next season that is for me to address.

“I will analyse the season as a whole at the right time and we will analyse what we have done really well and where we fell a bit short.

“The players are well aware of the standards we are looking for and we have achieved that level a lot this season.

“So moving forward – and I will say it again – we need to find that level of consistency.

“I will keep reminding players collectively and individually of what is expected at this club.

“You obviously try to strengthen your 11 and squad moving forward and try to have the right people in the right place coming into work with those standards on a daily basis.”